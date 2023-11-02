Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) crashed at Jerez test

After Dominique Aegerter finished on the podium twice at the 2023 World Superbike Championship season finale in Jerez, the Swiss was significantly slower than his GRT Yamaha team-mate Remy Gardner at the subsequent test.

On the last race weekend of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Dominique Aegerter delivered his best performance of the season. 18th place in the first race was due to a technical problem, second in the Superpole race and third in the second race saw the 33-year-old claim his first podium finishes in the top category of the production-based world championship.

With this high feeling, the Yamaha rider continued on Tuesday at the first winter test - again the Rohrbacher convinced with third place! On the second and last day of testing, however, things did not go so well. Aegerter improved only minimally by 0.003 sec, crashed and finished the Jerez test only ninth, 1.6 sec behind his GRT teammate Remy Gardner.

But it is also clear: A test is a test and the results are not very meaningful, as only the teams know in which configuration the best time was set.

"As the track dried very slowly after the rain, we decided to only go out on track from 1pm to 5pm. This saved us half a day of our test days," Aegerter elaborated at first. "Yamaha brought some new parts that we could try and we also worked a little bit with the clutch. There were a few things going in a good direction. The problem to draw more precise conclusions was due to the tyres, because with the X-Type we had more grip this weekend. Nevertheless, we were consistently fast. What I mean by that is that we were always able to drive the pace from the second race."

A crash in Turn 1 in the final hour didn't help. "Unfortunately, the test didn't end the way I had hoped, because I went down once in turn one and then couldn't get the lap with the qualifier," Domi explained his small improvement. "But congratulations to my teammate Remy Gardner who set a strong time at the end. He and his crew got the best out of two runs with the soft tyre. They knew how to set the bike up perfectly for it. That can only be good for me next time."