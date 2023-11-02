Axel Bassani (Kawasaki): "Time is the magic word".

For Axel Bassani, the two-day Superbike test in Jerez was the beginning of a longer period of adjustment to the Kawasaki. The Italian hopes to one day follow in the footsteps of his prominent predecessors.

With Axel Bassani, Kawasaki signed the best privateer of the last two years as successor to Superbike star Jonathan Rea. Nobody expects the young Italian to ride on a par with his experienced teammate Alex Lowes from day one, let alone on the same level as the record world champion.

The Jerez test on Tuesday and Wednesday this week was the first opportunity for the 24-year-old to get to know the current ZX-10RR. On his personal fastest lap in 1:41.346 min he was 2.8 sec slower than the test best time and also 0.8 sec slower than on the race weekend with the Ducati. The difference between the Kawasaki and the familiar V4R is gigantic.

"Of course it is completely different than before with Ducati. I have to relearn everything, but with every lap I felt a little better on the Kawasaki," the Italian told. "The Kawasaki is a different bike. It behaves completely differently on the brakes and in the acceleration phase. It takes time to get used to something new and to understand it, but that is completely normal. Once this process is complete, you can push."

The different engine concept has a serious effect. In the Kawasaki an in-line four-cylinder engine does its job, in the Ducati a V4.

"It is not easy to get used to the different concept - as I said, it will take a while. Time is the magic word," Bassani grinned. "It was the first two days of testing, although it was only one day because we skipped the afternoon on Tuesday and the morning on Wednesday. We are trying to improve step by step. We have to work on the wheel tilt and also on the braking. These are the two points we need to work on intensively."

In the long run, Bassani hopes to achieve similar success with Kawasaki as World Superbike champions Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea. The environment in the factory team organised by Provec Racing is exemplary.

"I am proud to be part of this strong team," the newcomer assured. "One day I hope to be as successful as Tom and Johnny - maybe not like Johnny, that would be presumptuous, but 10 per cent of his success would be nice."