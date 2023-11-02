Scott Redding: This is what Bonovo BMW does better than others

After only two days of testing, Scott Redding has arrived at Bonovo action. The atmosphere was less important to the Englishman than the result in the BMW team led by Jürgen Röder and Michael Galinski.

After two years with the British SMR team (ROKiT), Scott Redding moved within BMW to Bonovo action. This was preceded by long negotiations, as the Englishman originally had a watertight contract for SMR, but where space had to be made for Toprak Razgatlioglu. After Bonovo had been granted factory team status for the 2024 World Superbike Championship, personnel issues and other matters had been clarified, the 30-year-old made his debut with the BMW team from Germany at the Jerez test on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

During the two-day test, Redding was busy with various developments that are subject to secrecy. But obviously neither BMW rider used a qualifying tyre. Redding finished the test in 1'40.294", 1.8 seconds behind in 13th place, but faster than in the races last weekend.

The change of team was basically low-risk for Redding, given Garrett Gerloff's results. The Texan was the best BMW rider last season, although he first had to make the switch from the Yamaha R1 to the M1000RR.

What Gerloff, but also Loris Baz and earlier Eugene Laverty said about Bonovo action, Redding sees confirmed - especially in comparison to his previous team.



"The main difference between the two teams is that it's more relaxed and open here. You go to the other side of the garage, you can talk about everything and you pull together in a way that frankly I haven't experienced before in any other team. It's great and makes everything more relaxed. I also received a very warm welcome," praised the 30-year-old. "It's more relaxed here, that probably describes it best. Of course you do your job and try to achieve the optimum, but there is no pressure from above that this or that has to be achieved. That's how a race team has to be."

Redding continued, "Probably every team started that way, but over the years that gets lost - because there is competition within the team or something happened. In my opinion, though, it has to be the same as Bonovo. It has nothing to do with professionalism - everyone in the team gives their best at all times. In the end, the goal is to build a competitive bike, that's what the technicians use their skills for and the rider, if he has fun and feels comfortable, can ride at his best level."

While the former teams of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea came up with special promotions to say goodbye to their figureheads, Redding went away empty-handed at SMR. "Probably that was because I stayed part of the BMW family and they don't see it as me leaving the team," Redding mused.