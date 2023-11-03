Praise from Kawasaki: "Bassani puts his finger in the wound"

Kawasaki has signed Axel Bassani, the best privateer of the past two years, as the successor to record Superbike world champion Jonathan Rea. The Italian is set to provide new impetus and a breath of fresh air.

Axel Bassani made his debut on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR at the Jerez test on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The 24-year-old previously rode the Ducati V4R for three years with Team Motocorsa and found the Japanese in-line four-cylinder motorbike correspondingly difficult. However, his 1.8-second gap to Remy Gardner's (Yamaha) best test time should not hide the Italian's talent. Bassani and the works team focussed on getting used to the Kawasaki.

Dutchman Marcel Duinker, who was previously responsible for Alex Lowes for four years and before that for Superbike World Champion Tom Sykes, was assigned to Bassani as chief technician. The experienced Duinker praised the working methods of his new protégé.



"Over the two days, we completed a total of around 60 flying laps. Axel did an excellent job and it is very pleasant to work with him," said Duinker. "I am sure that with his experience in WorldSBK he can help us take a step forward. It was impressive how he rode the bike and how he explained the feeling for the bike - and how he put his finger on where we need to improve."

The big difference in lap times is also explained by the fact that Gardner had used a qualifying tyre.



"Not us! We concentrated on improving our base set-up with a harder race tyre," explained the Dutchman. "Many riders made great progress with their lap times on the second day, but that was not our goal. Our aim was for Axel to understand the bike. I am very optimistic and it is very, very nice to work with him. It was an optimal start and everyone enjoyed it."