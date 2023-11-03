Countdown to the "Domi Fighters Racing Party 2023" is underway

Dominique Aegerter wants to thank his fans, friends and sponsors for their support in the 2023 World Superbike Championship with a big party. The event will take place on Saturday.

Last weekend, the season finale of the 2023 World Superbike Championship took place in Jerez, followed by the first winter test on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Dominique Aegerter, however, his rookie season will only end with the "Domi Fighters Racing Party", which he is organising for the 13th time this year.

For the Swiss, it goes without saying that he will be right in the thick of things, celebrating with fans and friends!

The event will take place on 4 November at Campus Perspektiven near Huttwil; a free shuttle service from the train station has been arranged. The barbecue will be fired up from 6 pm, followed by various live acts and music from DJ Castle and Tom-s DJ from 9 pm. Fans and supporters of Dominique Aegerter can stock up on souvenirs in the fan shop.

Admission costs CHF 10.00 and tickets are available here.

Information in brief:

When: Saturday, 4 November, from 6 p.m. Grill & Chill, 9 p.m. Party until 03:30 a.m.



Where: Campus Perspektiven bei Huttwil, Eventhalle Schwarzenbach, Dörfli 2, 4953 Schwarzenbach b. Huttwil



Who: Domi Fighters, Friends & Family, Fans



How to get there: Public transport = free shuttle service from the station to the campus, car = parking available at the campus