Jonathan Rea's Yamaha set-up: Everyone contributed something

Since Monday, Superbike record champion Jonathan Rea has been under contract with Yamaha. Not only does he get on well with the team, but he also likes the R1, as the first test in Jerez showed.

"The test went much better than expected," grinned Jonathan Rea when SPEEDWEEK.com met him in the Jerez Circuit paddock on Wednesday evening. The Northern Irishman rode two hours on Tuesday morning and six from midday on Wednesday. After his first familiarisation he found himself third on the timesheet behind fellow Yamaha rider Remy Gardner and the amazing rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba Ducati). On qualifying rear tyres, Rea lost 0.453sec to the fastest time and was only 0.286sec slower than in Superpole last Saturday on the Kawasaki.

"For me it was just about getting used to the bike and team," Johnny described. "But we were able to get a lot more out of this test than we expected. I was able to try some of what the other Yamaha riders were using and get a feel for it. Then we changed the springs and started working with the electronics. Things for my riding style, like the engine brake or the throttle response. We were fast and I could also ride with different rear tyres to see how the Yamaha handles them. Step by step, this bike feels like mine. Working with this new team is an enjoyable experience. I come from an incredible team, but have found a very nice bunch at Yamaha."

The 119-time race winner worked for the first time in Jerez with his new crew chief Andrew Pitt, who suffered a nasty bout of food poisoning at the weekend but bounced back quickly afterwards. "He works at a very high level and has a lot of experience," praised Rea. "We only started at 12 o'clock on Wednesday and made a lot of changes, so we don't have a base yet. The details will come later. But he organised the test well and is open to suggestions. I like the way he deals with the Yamaha mechanics and technicians. I'm looking forward to deepening that relationship."

Pitt has worked for Rea's teammate Andrea Locatelli for the past three seasons, and the Italian is getting a new crew chief for 2024. All that is known so far is that he is still under contract with another manufacturer, so Yamaha is keeping quiet on the subject.

What was the starting point of Rea's R1 in terms of set-up? "It was a mixture of the set-up from Toprak and Loka. And the electronics settings I took from another Yamaha rider who we thought had a similar style to me. After that we started to set it all up for me."