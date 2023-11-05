Andrea Iannone already an asset for Go Eleven Ducati

Andrea Iannone's four-year doping ban does not end until 16 December 2023, but a banned rider may return to training two months before the ban expires. The former MotoGP rider complied with this deadline when he sat on the Ducati V4R from Go Eleven at the Jerez test on 31 October.

It was questionable whether the 34-year-old would be able to regain his former speed. He lost just under 2 seconds on the first day of testing. For his team, this was irrelevant. "I think that Andrea proved in his 20 laps on the first day that he still has what it takes. Not so much because of the lap time, which meant nothing to us given the conditions, but to see him on the track and in the pits," said team manager Denis Sacchetti. "It was nice to see him with a smile and that he was having fun. Andrea creates an incredible atmosphere in the pits. He laughs, makes jokes and knows what he wants and what he needs. Now, of course, it's too early to talk about performance or make predictions. Our goal is to have fun!"

Finishing fifth, 0.9 seconds behind on day two, Iannone astonished his own team. "That was a strong message," said Sacchetti. "His desire to race is huge. He left everyone, including us, speechless! I'm not happy about the lap time, but about his approach, his way of working and the grin when he got off the bike. That smile counts more than any data a monitor can show us!"

For the Italian team, the signing of Iannone is associated with a lot of attention. The 34-year-old was regularly in the media thanks to his participation in "Dancing Stars 2021", appearances on other TV shows and, last but not least, his relationship with the pop singer Elodie, who is very popular in Italy.