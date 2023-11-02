Official: Petronas Honda to field two SSP riders

As reported by SPEEDWEEK.com, Tarran Mackenzie is moving up to the 2024 World Superbike Championship with Petronas Honda. His team-mate remains the same as this year.

The list of participants for the 2024 World Superbike Championship is becoming more and more complete. The factory teams of all committed manufacturers have been confirmed and some customer teams have also signed their riders for the coming season. A few minutes ago, Petronas Honda confirmed what regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com have already known since Tuesday: Supersport riders Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin will be promoted to the top category, succeeding Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado, who will have to find new teams.

Mackenzie had earned the promotion by taking a surprise win on a wet track in Most. His loyalty in never complaining about the CBR600RR's lack of competitiveness also went down well with Honda.



"Moving up to the World Superbike Championship has been a dream of mine for a long time," the 28-year-old revealed nothing new. "I gained a lot of experience in BSB with another manufacturer. It was good to test the superbike already in Misano and Jerez. I also did two tests with HRC in Suzuka to understand the CBR 1000RR-R better and rode the 8h with another team. It's great that the agreement for next season is now in place. I'm really looking forward to this new challenge."

As a reminder, Mackenzie won the competitive British Superbike Series with Yamaha in 2021. A serious test crash while preparing for next season brought a career halt.

However, at the Jerez test on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Mackenzie also found that he will have to be patient next year. In 1:42.110 min he was the taillight of the Superbike riders present, but with that he did lap times like his predecessors on the race weekend.

Adam Norrodin's season highlight also came from race 2 in Most, when the 25-year-old managed to take fifth place. With main sponsor Petronas, a Malaysian racer was mandatory for team boss Midori Moriwaki.



"For me, moving up to the World Superbike Championship is a big step, but it is also a great opportunity and something I have wanted for a long time," said Norrodin. "To represent Petronas and my country is a great honour. I will train harder than ever to prepare for a year that I know will be tough."

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Öttl?

GMT94: Ray? Öttl?



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Tarran Mackenzie, Adam Adam Norrodin (MY)



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB).

Puccetti: Rabat? Öttl?

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales?



Bold = officially confirmed