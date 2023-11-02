Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) thinks top results possible

Quite a few people believe that Michael Rinaldi will perform better in the Ducati customer team Motocorsa than in the official factory team because he has less pressure to succeed. The Italian is very confident for the 2024 World Superbike Championship.

After Michael Rinaldi knew that he would have to make way for Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega in the Aruba.it Ducati factory team, the Italian negotiated and waited with and for Honda, among others. But when Honda confirmed Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge for the 2024 World Superbike Championship, the 27-year-old's focus shifted to the Ducati team Motocorsa. The parties had already agreed on a handshake for weeks, but the deal was only announced on Monday.

Only one day later, Rinaldi completed a few laps with the private V4R, which differs only in details from his factory Ducati, during the first winter test. The five-time Superbike winner recorded the seventh-best time of 1:39.807 min, although Rinaldi did not use a qualifying tyre.

"I am satisfied all round. We went through our entire test programme, which was important," Rinaldi told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Our race pace is excellent, faster than in the races, and I was almost always in front until the end when some riders used a qualifier - that's the only reason I was sixth. The team works differently to the factory team, but not worse. It was excellent what they did in the test."

Technically, Motocorsa was already prepared for next year's regulations. "We tested according to the new rules. So with a different rev limit and petrol. Because the bio-fuel has slightly different properties, we had to adapt the electronics. As far as the weight is concerned, we are at the limit with the bike and my body weight. If I have to put on some weight, it might be a kilogram and I will do that in the gym," revealed the 2017 Superstock 1000 champion. "In the end, we were fast and the team and I are going into the winter break with a smile. With our technical package and support, I know we will be able to fight for top results. The team really wanted me and that makes me feel good."