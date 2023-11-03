Mackenzie plan worked out: Via SSP to Honda Superbike

The Supersport World Championship with the Honda CBR600RR was just a stopover for Tarran Mackenzie. However, the Englishman also knows that his debut in the 2024 Superbike World Championship with the Fireblade will be no walk in the park.

After a lengthy ankle injury (test crash in the BSB), Tarran Mackenzie only received an offer from Yamaha to contest the 2023 European Superbike World Championship meetings as part of the Motoxracing team. The 28-year-old declined and instead signed full-time with Petronas Honda for the Supersport category.

Mackenzie must have realised after the first test that it was going to be a frustrating season. The CBR600RR was not competitive throughout the entire season, and the Englishman was only able to make the difference in the wet - resulting in his surprise victory in the second round in Most. With a manageable 42 points from 24 races, 2023 was a disappointment.

But Mackenzie speculated from the outset that he would be promoted to the Superbike category within the team. His plan worked out, with official confirmation following on Thursday. "My aim in the Supersport World Championship was to familiarise myself with all the racetracks and find my way around the paddock so that the step up to the Superbike category wouldn't be too big a step. Now it's happening," Mackenzie told WorldSBK. "In my first year in Superbike, I want to improve a little bit with every race weekend. Sometimes you think you have a lot of time to prepare, but after the tests in January you're already off to Phillip Island for the season opener."

The Honda rider has already had the opportunity to test the CBR1000RR-R at Misano this year. He also took part in the Suzuka 8h, where he rode with Bridgestone tyres. "I didn't have the best feeling with the bike at the Misano test," Mackenzie admitted. "I had a bit more time with the Fireblade at Suzuka, even though the configuration is different there. But I got on much better with the bike there. In Jerez, I got to grips with the Superbike straight away, which was the goal for the first test."

The hope of Mackenzie and all Honda riders is that the new regulations for the new season will make the CBR1000RR-R more competitive compared to the other motorbikes. To this end, the Honda Racing Corporation is also working on new parts. "It's no secret that Honda has had a tough year. The changes will hopefully bring progress. In any case, I'm happy to be back on a superbike - supersport is not bad, superbike is better," smiled the son of former racing rider Niall Mackenzie. "I haven't set myself a specific goal. First we have to get into the points and then build on that. The power density is already enormous and the series will probably be even more competitive in 2024. I'm under no illusions, it's going to be tough."

