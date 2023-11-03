Johnny Rea on the Yamaha: "Don't have to ride like Toprak".

Before the 2024 World Superbike Championship starts in Australia on the last weekend in February, Jonathan Rea still has eight test days as of today: on 20/21 November in Jerez, on 24/25 January again in Jerez, on 29/30 January in Portimao and on Monday to Tuesday before the first race at Phillip Island. The two days of the Dorna test in Australia do not count towards the maximum ten test days a regular rider has per season. There is a second such test in Barcelona on 14/15 March. If the weather plays along, Rea will have 9.5 days of testing before the start of the season and 11.5 before the European opener at Barcelona on the weekend of 22-24 March.

"I have a lot of material to try, from chassis parts to electronics," the Northern Irishman told SPEEDWEEK.com. "And some 2024 parts are still to come, which the satellite team already rode with. I have to try a lot of different things until I can work out a basic set-up. I need patience in that respect and I need to do it step by step. I think when we get to Australia we will have a good starting point."



Is the six-time world champion's experience needed to make the Yamaha an even better package? "Yamaha and its two teams are working at a high level," Rea held. "I am impressed with their technical capabilities, how they think ahead and what they want to develop. But of course: if I can contribute... They understood well my comments about the bike. To make comparisons with my previous bike is difficult, but I see more positive things with Yamaha. It suits my style well."



Johnny added: "What my previous bike is good at is grip with new tyres. How the engine brake works is also good. We need to improve these strategies slightly on the Yamaha, but it needs a lot of work. And I admit: I am not the outstanding development rider. I know how to ride fast. But to make precise statements to have a clear direction for the development is difficult for me. At home I will review the test and then talk everything through with Yamaha and my crew. I am sure we will have a clear picture then."



"Riding this bike feels very natural for me. On Tuesday I did 1:40.3 min on only my seventh lap, which was impressive. I rode very relaxed. On Wednesday I pushed more, but the bike is still smooth to ride. You don't have to ride the Yamaha like Toprak to be fast."



After the two days of testing in Jerez, only fellow Yamaha rider Remy Gardner and rookie Nicolo Bulega from the Ducati factory team were faster than Rea.