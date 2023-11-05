Álvaro Bautista: Why Toprak is stronger in infighting

The 2023 World Superbike Championship meetings in Portimão and Jerez will live long in the memory of motorsport fans. The battles for position between world champion Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) over many laps were exciting, spectacular and fascinating. However, as much as most observers favoured the Turkish rider, the 38-year-old from Talavera de la Reina was always the winner in the end.

Bautista needed countless attempts before he was able to successfully overtake the Yamaha rider and pull away from him. It was only when he was unchallenged that the Ducati rider was able to maximise his potential.



"When I ride alone, I use different lines than Toprak with his Yamaha. That's down to the riding style, but also the bike," explained Bautista. "You have to decelerate the Ducati in a straight line, not at an angle. It's different with Toprak and his Yamaha. He can stay on the throttle longer on the straight and turn into the corner with more speed. That's not possible with the Ducati. On the other hand, I can corner faster with the V4R and have better traction to get the bike upright earlier than him. The characteristics of riding style and motorbike are decisive for this."

In public, however, Razgatlioglu's artfully performed braking manoeuvres are highlighted as outstanding, while Bautista's seemingly easy overtaking thanks to his Ducati power is downplayed.



"When people say that Toprak brakes better than me, it's just another way of slowing the bike down," the Spaniard clarified. "If you take the time between braking and corner exit, it hardly makes a difference. But Toprak's style is better for fighting for position because he has better options before the corner."