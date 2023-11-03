Good news: Pedercini Kawasaki in the 2024 SBK World Championship

The Pedercini team is one of the veterans of the Superbike World Championship and has been involved for 26 seasons. Since this year, there has been a co-operation with Vinales Racing - and it will stay that way.

Team Pedercini Racing, or TPR for short, teamed up with the former Supersport 300 team Vinales Racing from Spain, which is owned by the father of MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales, for 2023. The visual change was striking: the Kawasaki ZX-10RR was painted in orange, light blue, black and white this year and stood out clearly from the otherwise green bikes.

The Vinales team brought in Isaac, a cousin of Maverick, as a rider. The riders on customer bikes from Kawasaki all struggled with the inferior material, and the 30-year-old on 6 November only finished in the points once in 27 races this season - 15th in the first race at Donington Park.

Since 1998, the Pedercini team has only missed three events in the Superbike World Championship: The two overseas events at the start of the 2023 season in Australia and Indonesia, as well as the finale in Jerez, which had been moved onto the calendar to replace Argentina.

Team Principal Lucio Pedercini confirmed to SPEEDWEEK.com that his squad will also be present in 2024 with Isaac Vinales - presumably with material from Kawasaki. Whether Pedercini will be involved from the first race in Australia at the end of February or only at the European events - i.e. all further events - remains to be seen and depends on next year's partners.

Riders and teams of the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Öttl? Ray?

GMT94: Ray? Öttl?



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie (GB), Adam Norrodin (MAL)



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Tito Rabat?

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales (E)



Bold = officially confirmed