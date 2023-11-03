Puccetti with factory Kawasaki: Rescue for Tito Rabat?

Before the season finale in Jerez, Tito Rabat had one measly championship point to his name, which he collected in 15th place in the first race in Most.



For the races in southern Spain, the Puccetti team received works bikes from Kawasaki. The difference was clearly visible: in 17th place, Rabat delivered his best qualifying result of the season, in the races he roared to 11th, 15th and 14th positions. That is no revelation, but it was a clear step forwards.

"Before the weekend, I said to Rabat that if he finished on the podium, I would continue with him," smiled Puccetti in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Later I gave him a discount with a top five, joking aside: I told him that if he did well, we would continue together. It wasn't easy for him. We lost FP1 completely due to the wet track, and the engine and suspension elements were new to him. I made it clear to him that this weekend is an opportunity for him - and there is no other. He shouldn't crash, shouldn't mess up and should be fast. I expected him to finish between 10th and 15th, which is where the Kawasaki satellite teams normally finish. I'm happy with Tito's results last weekend, we've made a step forward. On Sunday he lost 17 seconds to the winner, which is good for us. I am very grateful to Kawasaki for giving us this bike. I am now waiting for the decision as to whether they will support me next year as well."

"When that is finalised, then I will look at the rider," added the team boss. "Tito has done a good job, I want the best possible rider. It's not about him bringing money, he just has to be fast. 'Diggia' is no longer possible, Baz is probably out of the question at Kawasaki and I've only spoken briefly with Öttl so far. Baldassarri would also be available. I should know more by the end of the month."



If Rabat is not signed by Puccetti, his Superbike World Championship career will be over.