Puccetti with factory Kawasaki: Rescue for Tito Rabat?

Former Moto2 World Champion Tito Rabat has so far fallen well short of expectations in the Superbike World Championship. Team boss Manuel Puccetti realised in Jerez that this also has a lot to do with the material.

Before the season finale in Jerez, Tito Rabat had one measly championship point to his name, which he collected in 15th place in the first race in Most.

For the races in southern Spain, the Puccetti team received works bikes from Kawasaki. The difference was clearly visible: in 17th place, Rabat delivered his best qualifying result of the season, in the races he roared to 11th, 15th and 14th positions. That is no revelation, but it was a clear step forwards.

"Before the weekend, I said to Rabat that if he finished on the podium, I would continue with him," smiled Puccetti in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Later I gave him a discount with a top five, joking aside: I told him that if he did well, we would continue together. It wasn't easy for him. We lost FP1 completely due to the wet track, and the engine and suspension elements were new to him. I made it clear to him that this weekend is an opportunity for him - and there is no other. He shouldn't crash, shouldn't mess up and should be fast. I expected him to finish between 10th and 15th, which is where the Kawasaki satellite teams normally finish. I'm happy with Tito's results last weekend, we've made a step forward. On Sunday he lost 17 seconds to the winner, which is good for us. I am very grateful to Kawasaki for giving us this bike. I am now waiting for the decision as to whether they will support me next year as well."

"When that is finalised, then I will look at the rider," added the team boss. "Tito has done a good job, I want the best possible rider. It's not about him bringing money, he just has to be fast. 'Diggia' is no longer possible, Baz is probably out of the question at Kawasaki and I've only spoken briefly with Öttl so far. Baldassarri would also be available. I should know more by the end of the month."

If Rabat is not signed by Puccetti, his Superbike World Championship career will be over.

Results Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0.018 sec
3. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 0,321
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 1,370
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 2,602
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 5,997
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 7,991
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,489
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,800
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,000
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,899
12. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,204
13. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 15,862
14. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,188
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 17,466
16. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 26,477
17. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 31,156
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 32,419
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 38,944
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 44,442
21. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 49,727
22. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 53,049
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 55,020
Results Superbike World Championship Jerez, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 1.487 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 3,124
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 3,581
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,716
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,268
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 6,572
8. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 6,878
9. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,342
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,522
11. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 12,320
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 12,772
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 13,043
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 14,586
15. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 17,734
16. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 22,082
17. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 25,785
18. Florian Alt (D) Honda + 25,908
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 26,403
20. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 28,518
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
Results Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1.195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
Superbike World Championship 2023: Final standings after 36 races
Pos Rider Motorbike points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 628
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 552
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 370
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 327
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 251
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 249
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 228
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 163
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 156
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 149
11. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 144
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 126
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 124
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 54
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 20
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 8
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1