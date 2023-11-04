Bautista's suggestion: Take races away from MotoGP

Because there is only one overseas event and just twelve venues on the 2024 Superbike World Championship calendar, promoter Dorna is being criticised from all sides. However, the top riders also show some understanding.

San Juan has broken its contract for 2023, and there will be no race in Argentina in 2024 either. Mandalika in Indonesia even had a 10-year contract, but after three events it's over. Without government support or a major sponsor in the background, overseas trips are not profitable for either promoter Dorna or the local organiser. As a result, only Australia is on the 2024 SBK calendar - the remaining eleven venues are in Europe.

One of these is Cremona, which will host a world championship for the first time and will require a lot of work and investment to bring it up to the appropriate level. The Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary is also new, and the construction project there promises a lot.

"For me, it would be better if we had more races outside Europe," says World Champion Alvaro Bautista. "I don't know why that's not the case - maybe it's because of the economic conditions. I assume that Dorna is doing the maximum to put together a good calendar. But it now looks more like a European championship than a world championship."

"I also think the number of events is too low," added the Spaniard. "In the MotoGP World Championship, they complain that they have too many. Maybe they should leave some of them out and give us two or three more - that would be nice. Our championship starts in February and ends in October. If you only have twelve events then, there are big breaks. I know that the Formula 1 and MotoGP calendars are made first and then ours. Nevertheless. It's not easy for us drivers to have a race weekend, then a month's break, then races, then a two-month break. It's similar for the fans. They are excited about a race and then nothing happens for a month. Then it's race weekend again and they can hardly remember what happened last time."

Jonathan Rea puts it a little more diplomatically: "I am aware that it is difficult for the organisers to get a good calendar. In the first half of the season, the races are very spread out, in the last part it gets busy. I don't know the track in Hungary and Cremona. I've heard some negative things about Cremona, that it's a very small track, like a kart track. But I've never been there, so I can't judge that. I like to visit new places and have new experiences."

"Portimao in August was a surprise for me - it can be quite a hot affair at that time of year," says Remy Gardner. "The calendar is a bit strange anyway. The fact that the season starts in Australia is good for me and probably for everyone else too. I don't know any rider who doesn't like Phillip Island and the surroundings there. But it would be nice if we had more races outside Europe. I liked it in Mandalika, I just couldn't stand the food there. If we go there again, I'll bring my food with me in Tupperware tins. All in all, it's a shame. I hope that there will be more overseas races on the calendar in 2025 - I like travelling."