Johnny Rea (Yamaha): "Partly faster than Toprak"

This season we saw Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli in the Pata factory team from Yamaha, Domi Aegerter and Remy Gardner formed the satellite team Giansanti Racing. Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94) and Bradley Ray (Motoxracing) also had a contract with Yamaha Motor Europe, and the data of all riders flows together at Yamaha.

We will see the same four teams in 2024. Jonathan Rea will replace Razgatlioglu in the factory team, who is going to BMW, and Philipp Öttl is a candidate to succeed Baldassarri. It has not yet been decided whether Ray will ride for Motoxracing or GMT94 - the other position will have to be filled accordingly.

"The main strength of Yamaha is that the satellite teams also receive a lot of support," said Johnny Rea in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "They also have two fast riders in Remy Gardner and Domi Aegerter, as we saw last Sunday when they were at the front right to the end. The developments and data exchange are good for everyone. Nicolo Canepa (Yamaha's test rider and riding coach - the author) compared my data with that of the other Yamaha riders right from the start."

Is Rea also looking at this year's data from Razgatlioglu, Yamaha's long-time figurehead and only winning rider? "Of course," said the Northern Irishman. "He did some things very well. If that's helpful for us, why not? He was Yamaha's most successful rider. In some areas I'm already faster than him, in others I need to improve. But we have many riders with whom I can compare myself. In some races, Ray and Baldassarri were also fast in certain sections. The way this is communicated between the teams is another of Yamaha's strengths. It's not just me who benefits from this, but all Yamaha riders."