Racing is booming in Asia, but where is the talent?

The Superbike World Championship remains a tough place for Asian riders. After two unsuccessful years, Hafizh Syahrin (Honda) fell through the cracks, and next year we will once again only see one Asian rider.

The Superbike World Championship was established in 1988, followed by the Supersport World Championship in 1999 and the Supersport 300 World Championship in 2017. Since then, we have seen numerous Asian racers, many of them from Japan, but hardly any outstanding ones.

The most successful by far is the Japanese rider Noriyuki Haga, who rode in a total of 314 Superbike races between 1994 and 2013 and finished on the podium 116 times - 43 times as the winner. "Nitro Nori" was runner-up in the world championship three times and third in the world championship four times.

Apart from Haga, Japanese rider Katsuaki Fujiwara is the only other Asian to have won a world championship medal. He finished second in the Supersport World Championship in 2002 and third in 2005. "Katsu" took 21 podium places and six victories in this class, finishing third on the podium twice in his 59 Superbike races.

Tadayuki Okada did well in 2001, achieving three podium finishes alongside Colin Edwards in the legendary Castrol Honda Team and finishing eighth in the World Championship. However, Okada only raced for one season and then returned to the Japanese championship.

In 2009, former 250cc World Championship runner-up and 132-time MotoGP starter Shinya Nakano tried his hand at the top category of the production-based world championship with Aprilia, but finished a disappointing 14th in the championship.

Takumi Takahashi took part in 31 Superbike races between 2017 and 2020, but only achieved a tenth place as his best finish. The multiple Suzuka winner scored a tranquil 15 points in total.

Kohta Nozane rode the Superbike World Championship in 2021 and 2022. The 2020 Japanese champion worked for Yamaha as a MotoGP test rider and his talent is undisputed. However, he failed to make his international breakthrough despite factory material. After finishing 14th and 20th in the World Championship, the Japanese rider was relegated to Moto2 by Yamaha.

Increasingly, racers from Indonesia and Malaysia are trying their hand at the production-based world championship, and there are several reasons for this: There are race tracks suitable for world championships such as Mandalika, Sepang or Buriram in Thailand, sponsors such as Petronas and, last but not least, the up-and-coming ARRC racing series.

Hafizh Syahrin, a former MotoGP rider, contested the 2022 and 2023 World Superbike Championships, but the Malaysian did not finish higher than 12th, which was probably also due to Petronas MIE Honda's uncompetitive equipment. Next year, his compatriot Adam Norrodin will get a chance. The 25-year-old raced with the Honda team in the Supersport World Championship this year.

But why do Asians find it so difficult in the Eurocentric SBK championship with its three classes? Honda team boss Midori Moriwaki, who has been active in the MotoGP and SBK paddock for decades, knows the difficulties.

"Asians first have to adapt to the European culture, which is a challenge," explained the Japanese rider at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "At world championship level, all professional racers train well, it's the mind that makes the difference. Each of them knows what they have to do. However, it is underestimated how much mental strength is needed to cope with the cultural differences. A rider trains in the same way as in Japan, but wonders why he doesn't achieve the same success. There are lots of little things that cost mental strength. Let me give you an example: you go to a local restaurant and want to order something, but because of the language barrier you can't explain exactly what you would like. In moments like this, you feel lost and lose 0.1 per cent of your mental strength. Many such moments put together set you back. You feel that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. Drivers from Latin America have similar problems, but at least they speak Spanish or Portuguese. The language barrier is a big part of it, it wears you down mentally."

"On the other hand, Haga and Fujiwara have shown great performances," says the Japanese rider. "They are wired in such a way that they can switch their heads on and off. They were able to make a clear distinction between private life and racing mode. They were able to almost completely block out the Japanese way of thinking."