Alex Lowes (Kawasaki): Thumbs up for Andrea Iannone

In the 2024 Superbike World Championship, it is up to Alex Lowes to set the direction for Kawasaki. The Englishman fears that he will have another tough opponent in Andrea Iannone.

At the Jerez test on 31 October and 1 November, Andrea Iannone made his debut on the Go Eleven Ducati, which he will ride in the 2024 Superbike World Championship after a four-year break from racing. The Italian surprised with decent lap times and a 1:39.335 min on a qualifier. Although this was almost 0.9 seconds slower than Remy Gardner's (Yamaha) best test time, it's not just the Italian's long time out that has to be taken into account; he was also unfamiliar with both the bike in SBK trim and the Pirelli tyres!

Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes was only slightly faster than Iannone. Following Jonathan Rea's switch to Yamaha, the Englishman inevitably has to take on the role of team leader. Lowes watched his new opponent at Jerez.

"I watched him on the track and gave him a 'thumbs up'. His life is certainly more enjoyable now that he can focus on one thing and get back to racing," said the 33-year-old at WorldSBK. "We're talking about a MotoGP winner who made racing in Moto2 look easy. That's all you need to say about him. His bike is clearly excellent and he is a fantastic rider."

Iannone's predecessor, Philipp Öttl, regularly finished in the top 10 in the 2023 Superbike World Championship, with his best finish being fifth place in the second race at the season opener in Australia. Lowes fears that the Italian will achieve better results.

"Once he gets the rust off, he's another Ducati rider who will be fighting for race wins," mused Lowes. "Personally, I'm happy to see him in the World Superbike Championship - welcome back! He'll be another pain in the arse to beat next year."