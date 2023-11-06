Reiterberger and BMW dominate Superbike in Asia

In addition to the Endurance World Championship, Markus Reiterberger competes in the Asian Superbike series. At the penultimate event of the ARRC 2023, the Bavarian dominated with his BMW and won the title early.

In 2020, Markus Reiterberger set out with BMW to win the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The ARRC is an up-and-coming series with growing popularity among foreign racers. But the Bavarian was only able to take part in the season opener in Sepang/Malaysia, after which he was sidelined due to travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old did not return to the ARRC until 2023 with the Malaysian team Onexox TKKR Racing on the Dunlop-tired BMW. The season consists of six events, but he won the title early at the penultimate event last weekend in Zhubai, China.

"It was a breathtaking weekend," said Reiti jubilantly. "The practice sessions on Friday and qualifying on Saturday went really well. I got off to a good start in the first race and took the lead early on. I was then able to pull away easily and win the race. In the second race, I got away very well at the start. It was close in the first corner, but I took the lead. I was able to pull out a small lead, but had to give it my all until the end of the race. In the end, it was enough for a start/finish victory and the early championship title."

Reiterberger rode a dominant season. At the first event in Buriram/Thailand, he missed out on the podium in fourth and sixth place, but the Trostberg rider took a double victory at the second ARRC race weekend in Sepang. After that, things went from strength to strength: 2nd place and a victory in Sugo/Japan, followed by further double victories in Mandalika/Indonesia and Zhubai/China. The new champion will start the season finale at the Chang International Circuit/Thailand in a month's time without any pressure.

The fact that Reiterberger knows the BMW Superbike perfectly (he has been riding the M1000RR and its predecessor, the S1000RR, since 2011) was just as much an advantage for the four-time IDM champion as the support from home.

"I am very grateful to my team. They have provided me with a very good motorbike. We've had a great season so far. I'm very happy that we've secured the title and can finish the season in Buriram without any pressure," said Reiterberger. "Special thanks also go to my physio Mathias Neugebauer, who prepared me perfectly for travelling to Asia. A big thank you also goes to my mechanic Wolfgang Kampe, my crew chief Michiel Rietvield, my suspension specialist Mathias Greiff, the entire Alpha Racing team, my friends, family and all my sponsors."