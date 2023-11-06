Puccetti: Why the Ducati change was cancelled

Last August, Kawasaki team boss Manuel Puccetti announced his intention to switch to Ducati, and by mid-September the deal was as good as done. Michael Rinaldi was about to sign and Puccetti was looking for experienced personnel for the Panigale V4R and was talking to potential crew chiefs and electronics experts.



Then everything changed overnight.

"My priority is to have a competitive factory bike," said Puccetti in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "When I realised that I could also have that from Kawasaki, we've been working together for 15 years, I took that route. The only important thing for me is that it doesn't continue the way it did until Jerez. I also said this to Steve Guttridge from Kawasaki Europe, with whom I have been friends for many years. If I have to continue with a satellite motorbike, then I would prefer to finish the Superbike project - or change manufacturers. Before switching, I wanted to know whether it was possible to get a competitive motorbike from Kawasaki. If that is possible, I would be happy to continue working in that direction."

"I thought it would happen," said Puccetti about the Ducati switch. Then came the offer from Kawasaki. "Ultimately, it's good for me. We won four European Championship titles for Kawasaki, plus two Supersport World Championship titles. We were the best independent team in the Superbike World Championship, won two races and took a total of over 120 podium places in a world championship. We are Kawasaki's number 2 in the world and we deserve good material. Kawasaki has now taken the same path as other manufacturers, that's nothing new. Ducati has good riders and teams, Yamaha's satellite team is very fast and so is BMW."

In Jerez, Tito Rabat, who is expected to continue in 2024, had a works bike for the first time and had his best weekend of the season with 11th, 15th and 14th places.



Puccetti still has no final confirmation from Kawasaki that he will receive identical equipment to the factory team for next year. But the team boss is optimistic.

What distinguishes the factory bike from the normal Puccetti bike?



"We get many parts from Kawasaki Japan, such as the camshaft, the cylinder head, the chassis, the triple clamps and swingarm," explained Manuel. "We also have open electronics and full access. But there are a lot of details that make the difference in the end. When we won races with our satellite bike, it was the same as today. Back then, however, the Kawasaki was the best bike on the grid and Toprak was riding at the same level as Johnny. That's why we were able to win races as a good satellite team in 2019. Today, Kawasaki is no longer in that position. Jonathan Rea has made a big difference, the normal level of the bike is shown by Alex Lowes - between 5th and 9th place."