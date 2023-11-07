EICMA motorbike show: Superbike stars on show

The EICMA in Milan is not only one of the most important motorbike trade fairs, it is also a magnet for motorsport fans. One of the most popular stands is that of the Superbike World Championship, where top riders come together.

This year's EICMA will take place from the seventh to the twelfth of November. The trade fair is open to the press and media today (Tuesday), to trade visitors on Wednesday and to the general public from Thursday. The unveiling of new motorbikes for the 2024 production-based World Championship is not expected, but there will be numerous team presentations and rider interviews, including as part of the Paddock Show at the official Superbike World Championship stand.

For example, record Superbike world champion Jonathan Rea will make his first public appearance for Pata Yamaha Prometeon on Thursday, and his team-mate Andrea Locatelli will also be present.

Other Superbike riders who will be answering questions from Michael Hill are Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), the GRT Yamaha duo Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter, Xavi Vierge from Team HRC as well as Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega (Aruba Ducati) and Can Öncü (Kawasaki Puccetti).

As SPEEDWEEK.com has learnt, appearances by Kawasaki factory riders Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani and various riders from the Supersport World Championship 300 are also planned. Various teams will also be presenting themselves, including Go Eleven Ducati, Pedercini Kawasaki and GMT94 Yamaha.

Superbike fans can also look forward to autographs and selfies with the various manufacturers and accessory dealers. For example, Oliver Bayliss will be signing autographs at the Jet Prime stand on Thursday.