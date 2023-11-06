Exclusive: Philipp Öttl will also ride in the Superbike World Championship in 2024

Philipp Öttl has known since mid-July that he would lose his place in the Superbike World Championship team Go Eleven Ducati, and the months that followed were nerve-wracking. Now the Bavarian has reached an agreement with a new employer.

Gradually, more and more doors were closing for Philipp Öttl in the Superbike World Championship for 2024, although the 27-year-old had a strong final third of the season and finished in the top 10 eleven times in the final twelve races.

When it came to the final event in Jerez, Philipp still had three options. The most promising was Yamaha, but it was not clear which of the two customer teams, GMT94 and Motoxracing, would take Bradley Ray, who was already under contract.

At Puccetti Kawasaki, with whom Öttl finished third in the 2020 Supersport World Championship, he only had an outside chance from the outset. The Italians are likely to continue with Tito Rabat.

As leaked during the Jerez test last week, there was also a minimal chance of continuing with Ducati. D34G team boss Davide Giugliano had been discussing for months whether a promotion to the Superbike World Championship could be achieved. Instead of two riders in the Supersport World Championship, the Italian would then have one in the middle and one in the highest Superbike category. In terms of material, there were three possible plans: Number one was to buy the two Panigale V4Rs from Öttl's current team Go Eleven, as Andrea Iannone will receive new bikes for 2024. Leasing would also have been an option; or buying new bikes.

Giugliano's feasibility study was well advanced; it is difficult to judge whether he could really manage the project and get a starting place from promoter Dorna. Öttl's cancellation has put an end to that.

For Öttl, who would have liked to continue with Ducati, the Giugliano project was a race against time right from the start and was also associated with the risks described above. As SPEEDWEEK.com has now learnt from a usually very well-informed source from the Yamaha environment, the South German signed a contract with the GMT94 team last weekend.

This does not come as a surprise: When team boss Christophe Guyot was unable to get former Ducati works rider Michael Rinaldi, who signed with Motocorsa Ducati, he repeatedly described Öttl as his next choice. The 15th-placed rider in the World Championship will succeed Lorenzo Baldassarri, who is expected to return to the Supersport World Championship.

Riders and teams in the 2024 World Superbike Championship:

Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Bradley Ray (GB)

GMT94: Philipp Öttl (D)



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie (GB), Adam Norrodin (MAL)



BMW:

ROKiT Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Tito Rabat (E)

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales (E)



Bold = officially confirmed