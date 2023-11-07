Álvaro Bautista in MotoGP: What his team boss expects

Álvaro Bautista will contest a wildcard entry in the MotoGP at Sepang next weekend. The two-time Superbike World Champion does not want to be an extra, says his Ducati team boss.

Sepang quickly became the focus for Álvaro Bautista's guest start because, firstly, the meeting in Malaysia takes place after the 2023 Superbike World Championship finale and, secondly, the 5.5-kilometre circuit suits the Spaniard. The 38-year-old completed his last full season in MotoGP in 2018 with Ducati.

Bautista is certainly not travelling to Malaysia unprepared. The two-time Superbike World Champion had the opportunity to test the current MotoGP Ducati on several occasions and shone with competitive lap times. The Spaniard is also expected to do well this weekend. "Álvaro is not going there to pad the grid," says Aruba boss Stefano Cecconi. "He had a test as a reward and enjoyed it. After that, Álvaro did a second test by chance. I think he's been secretly thinking about something big ever since and he won't be competing in Sepang just for fun.

Cecconi does not believe in a repeat of Valencia 2006, when Superbike legend Troy Bayliss stepped in as a replacement and sensationally took his only MotoGP victory. "Of course, you can't aim for victory at a single event. At the same time, I think he expects to be strong on this track - especially when it's going to be hot," mused the team boss. "He has no pressure because the Superbike season is over. He can enjoy the wildcard without worrying about his own championship. That will be fun for him."

Incidentally, the bar is set high for Bautista: His long-time companion Dani Pedrosa also returned to MotoGP with KTM for a race at the Misano GP. The Spaniard took a spectacular 7th place in the sprint race and 4th place in the main race.