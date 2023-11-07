Honda ace Iker Lecuona also at the MotoGP in Sepang

World champion Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) will not be the only Superbike rider at the Sepang GP. Once again, Iker Lecuona from Honda has been named as a replacement in the MotoGP.

MotoGP rider Alex Rins' time of suffering continues. The Spaniard suffered a complicated fracture to his tibia and fibula in the sprint race in Mugello, which has been healing badly for months despite two operations. Since then, the LCR Honda rider has only contested the meeting in Mandalika.

Rins has now been advised not to take part in any more races this year. Iker Lecuona has therefore been nominated by the Honda Racing Corporation as a replacement for the upcoming meeting at the Sepang Circuit. The Honda works rider from the Superbike World Championship had previously stood in for LCR at Silverstone, Red Bull Ring and Barcelona, but missed out on the points in all three races.

Álvaro Bautista, on the other hand, will be at the Sepang GP with a wildcard, which the 38-year-old received from Ducati as a reward for winning the 2022 Superbike World Championship. With the current MotoGP Ducati, the now two-time SBK World Champion has high expectations.

It is already clear that Lecuona will also ride for LCR a week later in Doha. Should Rins also miss the season finale in Valencia on 26 November, the 23-year-old could be called upon again.