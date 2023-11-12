Garrett Gerloff (BMW): Pole, bet won

Garrett Gerloff runs an entertaining blog on YouTube. In his latest video, the BMW rider acts as a tattoo artist after winning a bet with the pole at the Superbike World Championship in Magny-Cours.

With strong results in the final third of the season, Garrett Gerloff became the best BMW rider in the 2023 Superbike World Championship, even if 13th place with 144 points did not meet his expectations. The second-best rider with an M1000RR was Englishman Scott Redding with 126 points, who will be the Texan's team-mate at Bonovo action next season.

Gerloff's highlight this year was the meeting in Magny-Cours, when he surprisingly finished on pole and in 4th and 5th place in the two main races. In the Superpole race, he was then wiped out by Redding. As it turned out, his first pole position was particularly valuable for the 28-year-old.

At the start of the season, Gerloff made a bet with his mate Aleix. He had to pay the Spaniard 100 euros for every race weekend without a pole or victory. However, if he succeeded, Aleix would have to have the BMW rider's race number 31 tattooed on his skin. Gerloff did it himself and recorded the result in his video blog on YouTube.

"He is one of my biggest critics and he said that I wouldn't make it to pole or the podium this year. And now we're here at 'Evil Skin'," said Gerloff, grinning into the camera. "I had to pay him a few hundred euros before, so it's a win-win situation. He got the money, I got the tattoo."