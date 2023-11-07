SBK World Championship 2024: The 5 losers of the transfer carousel

The 2024 Superbike World Championship field comprises 24 regular riders, with Ducati and Yamaha being the most strongly represented with six riders each. Five will have to look for another racing series.

With the signing of Philipp Öttl to Yamaha Team GMT94, one of the last remaining places available for the 2024 Superbike World Championship has been allocated. Bradley Ray will remain with Motoxracing Yamaha and at Kawasaki Puccetti there are many indications that Tito Rabat will continue.

Five riders have been left empty-handed. Loris Baz, 16th overall this year, had to give up his place at Bonovo action BMW to Scott Redding and is looking for a new team in the British and US Superbike Championships. The Frenchman can also imagine competing in the Endurance World Championship.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (18th) loses his place at GMT94 to Öttl and is expected to return to the Supersport class, where he was runner-up behind Domi Aegerter in 2022.

Team Petronas MI Honda is moving its two Supersport riders from this year, Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, to the Superbike team for 2024, while Hafizh Syahrin (21st) and Eric Granado (zero points) need new jobs. Syahrin is considering riding in the Asian Championship, while the Endurance World Championship is also conceivable. Granado competed in MotoE this year alongside the Superbike World Championship and wants to continue there.

Oliver König (zero points) was promoted directly from the Supersport 300 class to the Superbike World Championship after the 2021 season. In the two years since then, the Czech rider has scored a measly three points in 66 races, finishing 15th in Mandalika in 2022 and 14th on Phillip Island in the same year. His Orelac Kawasaki team will only compete in the Supersport World Championship (with two Ducati) in 2024, while König will switch to the Endurance World Championship.

Orelac will be replaced in the Superbike World Championship by Marc VDS Ducati, a team with a much stronger reputation, which will be joined by former Supersport champion and long-time GP rider Sam Lowes.

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Bradley Ray (GB)

GMT94: Philipp Öttl (D)



Honda:

HRC: IkerLecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie (GB), Adam Norrodin (MAL)



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Tito Rabat (E)

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales (E)



Bold = officially confirmed