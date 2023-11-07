Johnny Rea (Yamaha): "Situation at Kawasaki is different"

As a six-time Superbike World Champion and 119-time race winner, Jonathan Rea knows better than anyone what it takes to be successful. He believes that Yamaha is doing a lot of things right.

Yamaha newcomer Jonathan Rea finished the first winter test in Jerez in a respectable third place, although the times are only of limited significance due to the use of qualifying rear tyres and very different test programmes.

"That was just the first contact, I'm sure I'll find the limit of the bike," said Rea with a grin about his first assessment. "Then I can start complaining about certain areas. Everything is new now and I'm a long way from the limit - I'm not utilising the potential yet. I certainly need to adapt my style a bit and have hardly changed anything on the bike yet. I wanted to feel comfortable first."

Rea had Pere Riba as his crew chief at Kawasaki for nine years, while two-time Supersport World Champion Andrew Pitt is at his side at Yamaha. "I have an incredible friendship with Pere," the 36-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I have great respect for Andrew, but it will take some time for him to understand all my comments. The same goes for the electronics engineers and the other technicians. I get on well with Andrew, we have known each other for many years. Like Pere, he is an ex-racer and understands the driver mentality. Not only the technical side is important, he did a great job with Locatelli. For me, the test was a very good introduction to my new home, I have nothing but positive things to say."

In contrast to Kawasaki, Yamaha attaches great importance to its racing image. Does Rea also feel this within the Pata team? "I've only been there a few days, it's hard to say," mused Johnny. "Yamaha's biggest advantage is probably that the development of the superbike takes place in Europe. And they have a lot of data from fast riders on the same bikes. I believe that this will make it easier for them to take steps forwards. Kawasaki only has two official bikes, so the situation is different for them. Yamaha works differently, but I like this feeling. I am confident that the guys are working well."