New Honda Fireblade: Ready for the SBK breakthrough?

Those responsible at Honda have occasionally hinted that there could be a revised CBR1000RR-R for 2024. However, the updates announced on Tuesday are much more extensive than previously assumed.

As usual, not all innovations for the production version of a motorbike are also relevant for racing. In the case of the 2024 Honda Fireblade SP, however, some changes have been incorporated into the road model that will certainly have an impact on its use in the Superbike World Championship.

For example, Honda has given the CBR1000RR-R new winglets that differ significantly from the previous model. In addition, the entire aerodynamics have been revised to improve handling and top speed. The regulations of the close-to-production world championship only allow minor deviations from the homologation model for the fairing, which makes this update all the more important.

According to the FIM rules, modifications to the frame are also only possible to a limited extent or through the so-called super concession parts. The aluminium bridge frame of the new Honda has been adapted to increase steering precision and grip on the front and rear wheels and to improve feedback for the rider. Stiffening inner ribs have been removed from the 2024 frame, the thin-wall area has been extended and the shape of the frame cross-sections has been optimised. In addition to a weight saving of over one kilogramme, however, the actual focus was on reducing lateral and torsional stiffness.

Extensive changes were made to the in-line four-cylinder engine, which was already not weak-chested. The bore and stroke remained identical at 81 mm and 48.5 mm, but the valve timing was changed and the compression increased. In addition, lighter titanium intake valves and elliptical progressive springs for intake and exhaust have been added; naturally, the intake ports have also been optimised in the process. The 2024 CBR is also the first time that diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating has been used on the cams of a production motorbike. This process, which was previously only used in MotoGP, reduces friction losses in the valve train by 35 per cent. The list of modifications could go on and on.

The fact that Honda is not simply replacing the internals is demonstrated by the small width and length of the engine. This should avoid any problems with acceptance by the FIM as part of the homologation process, as Kawasaki experienced a few years ago.

The change to the throttle valve control is worth mentioning. The throttle by wire was changed to a system with two motors. One servomotor operates the throttle valves for cylinders 1 and 2, the other for cylinders 3 and 4. The openings of the throttle valves for cylinders 1 and 2 are smaller and open slightly earlier in order to detect the pressure ratios and revolutions of the crankshaft and take them into account more effectively. This allows the engine to be controlled more precisely in the lower rev range and the power to be utilised better for the rider. As the engine speed increases, all throttle valves open together and provide increasing thrust up to peak power.

Innovations to the suspension elements, swingarm, cockpit and electronics are of secondary importance for use in the Superbike World Championship, as they (have to) be replaced anyway.

All in all, there is much to suggest that Honda has incorporated important findings from the Superbike World Championship into the production motorbike in order to catch up with the best motorbikes. Only five podium finishes have been achieved since the Triple-R was introduced in 2020. In 2024, the official factory team of the Honda Racing Corporation will once again compete with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.