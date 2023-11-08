Bayliss on Bautista in MotoGP: "Anything is possible"

Even after 17 years, many still describe the MotoGP final in Valencia in 2006 as a miracle. Back then, Troy Bayliss replaced the injured Sete Gibernau in the Ducati works team after winning the Superbike World Championship and won the race in spectacular fashion. One must not forget: Ducati was not the dominant manufacturer at the time and had only achieved six victories in the highest GP category up to that point, all with Loris Capirossi.

For the Australian and then two-time Superbike World Champion - Bayliss won his third title in 2008 - it was the first victory in his 42nd MotoGP race (32 with Ducati, ten with Honda).



"Our championship had just finished and they asked me if I would ride in the last race in Valencia and the last race with 990 cc to finish the project that Loris and I had started together in 2003. That made a lot of sense," Bayliss recalls in an interview with WorldSBK. "I took Paolo Ciabatti and Ernesto Marinelli from the Superbike team with me and the weekend became a fairytale. I will never forget it, it was something very special."

The situation will be similar to that of the now 54-year-old next weekend in Sepang, when Álvaro Bautista will make a guest start in MotoGP after winning the 2023 Superbike World Championship. In preparation, the Spaniard completed impressive tests with the current Desmosedici.

What does Bayliss expect from the current Ducati star in the production-based world championship during his MotoGP adventure?



"I'm delighted for Bautista that he's getting this opportunity and I think it's great that he's going to Sepang. It could turn out to be a great weekend for him too," surmised the 52-time Superbike winner. "He will have no pressure. We know he's fast and - anything is possible! I'm sure he'll have a lot of fun. He tested the bike in Misano, so he has an idea. Now he has to deal with all these guys and will have the feeling that he wants to prove something to himself and maybe also to the Superbike paddock. That's how I felt at the time. I wish him the best and hope he has a great time doing it. That's what it's all about."