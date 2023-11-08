Philipp Öttl emphasises: "Yamaha is not second choice"

German rider Philipp Öttl will contest the 2024 World Superbike Championship for the GMT94 Yamaha team. The 27-year-old revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com what equipment he will receive and when he will ride the R1 for the first time.

Philipp Öttl has never hidden the fact that he would have liked to continue with the brand from Borgo Panigale after two years with Ducati. He felt very comfortable in the Go Eleven team and also got on better and better with the V4R, as eleven top 10 finishes in the last twelve races of the season impressively prove.

However, he had to make way for Andrea Iannone at Go Eleven and Michael Rinaldi was given preference at Motocorsa. Last Sunday, the Bavarian signed a one-year contract with the GMT94 Yamaha team.

"GMT is not my second choice," emphasised Öttl in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We negotiated with Ducati teams, but they decided in favour of an Italian. It was not possible to continue with Ducati and the offer from GMT is good. The bike is competitive, which is why I decided in favour of them. I would have had other options outside the Superbike World Championship."

Yamaha was the second most successful manufacturer this year and is therefore an alternative to Ducati. With Toprak Razgatlioglu (2nd), Andrea Locatelli (4th), Domi Aegerter (8th) and Remy Gardner (9th), the Japanese brand placed four riders in the top 10 of the overall standings. Yamaha also finished second in the Constructors' Championship and took 2nd (Pata) and 4th (GRT) in the team standings. The classifications were won by Alvaro Bautista, the Aruba team and Ducati.

"I will try to transfer my experience from the Ducati to the Yamaha," said Öttl. "Of course, the bike has different requirements and I will get to know them. But the way I rode at the end wasn't too bad. Both are superbikes and you ride a superbike in a certain way. But of course it's important to adapt to the character of the bike. The Ducati is the best bike at the moment, but I don't think the Yamaha is much behind. Toprak, Locatelli, Gardner and Aegerter have shown how competitive the bike is."

GMT94 is set to receive almost identical equipment to the two top Yamaha teams, while Öttl's crew chief will be Manuel Cappelletti, who has a great deal of experience with various brands and won the Supersport World Championship with Randy Krummenacher in 2019.

"I believe that I will get a competitive motorbike," said Philipp. "Team boss Christophe Guyot has good contacts with Yamaha, and he has also been extremely supportive of me at Yamaha, which I really liked. It's not the first time we've been in contact and we've already negotiated for the 2021 Supersport World Championship season. My last four events have changed a lot and pleased both him and Yamaha."

Öttl will have his first test with the racing version of the Yamaha on 24/25 January in Jerez, followed by two more days in Portimao on 29/30 January. The material will then be flown to Australia, where all SBK riders will race at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 19/20 February before the 2024 season begins the following weekend.

Philipp has to bridge three months without a race bike until his Yamaha debut. "I didn't do much in the first week and took care of my training bikes in the workshop, which will continue this week," smiled the 27-year-old. "Next week I'll get back into training and prepare myself physically. I'll then go to Spain in mid-December and do my first rides on the Yamaha, on the training bike."