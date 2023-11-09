Alex Lowes (33): Why the 2024 SBK World Championship will be great

There are many reasons to look forward to the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes explains why it could potentially be the best season ever.

The 2024 Superbike World Championship field has been finalised, with only Motoxracing Yamaha and Puccetti Kawasaki still to confirm their riders - it is expected that the two Italian teams will continue with Bradley Ray and Tito Rabat.

There are many factors that can shake up the balance of power. Changes to the regulations, new motorbikes, new teams and riders are pushing their way into the top category of the production-based world championship. The only thing that seems certain is that the 2024 Superbike World Championship will be more competitive and unpredictable, according to Alex Lowes.

Following the switch from figurehead Jonathan Rea to Yamaha, Lowes is the new leader at Kawasaki and the Northern Irishman is his opponent. The Englishman will also have to prepare for a family duel with his twin brother. "It might take Sam a while for him and his team to familiarise themselves with the Superbike World Championship," believes the 33-year-old. "But we will certainly see him racing at the front in his first season. It's been a long time since we raced against each other. Staying ahead of him will give me extra motivation."

Lowes continued: "2024 will be one of the best Superbike seasons of all time. We have fantastic and strong riders, well-positioned teams, competitive bikes, new rules that will bring the field closer together, plus the moves of Jonathan to Yamaha and Toprak to BMW, new riders like Iannone and my brother, new teams - many aspects that make next season very exciting. I am very sure that it will be an outstanding season and I will try to make it my best season in the Superbike World Championship."