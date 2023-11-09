Bautista furious like Bayliss or just like Spies?

Álvaro Bautista is not the first Superbike World Champion to try his hand at a guest start in MotoGP. His predecessors were Troy Bayliss, Ben Spies and Carl Fogarty.

On Saturday, Álvaro Bautista will contest his first race in MotoGP since Valencia 2018 in Sepang. It will also be his first sprint race in the premier class, but the Spaniard is already familiar with this format from the Superbike World Championship. The race starts at 8 a.m. in this country.

The Ducati rider is expected to do a lot at his guest start. However, a hussar ride like Troy Bayliss in Valencia 2006, when the Australian stood in for the injured Sete Gibernau in the Ducati works team and won the race in spectacular fashion, is not to be expected. The results of other Superbike riders who have had a rendezvous in MotoGP or its predecessor category with 500cc two-stroke engines will be more of a benchmark.

Most recently, it was Ben Spies in 2009, who competed for the Yamaha works team in Valencia after winning the Superbike World Championship. The US American finished seventh and switched to MotoGP as a regular rider for the following year.

Carl Fogarty almost made it onto the podium. Even before his first of four Superbike titles, the Englishman rode a 500cc Cagiva at Donington. Foggy took fifth place on the grid and battled at the front in the race. Because he ran out of petrol, he crossed the finish line in fourth place behind three Yamaha bikes. Fogarty had previously contested four races with a Honda in 1990 and one race with a Harris Yamaha in the premier class in 1992. When he wanted to compete again in Donington in 1994 as SBK World Champion with a Cagiva, he missed the race.

No world champions, but with Noriyuki Haga and Frankie Chili, two icons and successful riders of the Superbike World Championship took part in races in the venerable 500cc class. The Japanese rider made his debut in 1998 as a permanent SBK rider and with a wildcard in Suzuka on the two-stroke. He finished sixth on the grid in qualifying and finished third on the podium in the race. Chili also competed in his home race, on a Cagiva at Mugello in 1995, and finished tenth.