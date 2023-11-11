Andrea Iannone (Ducati): Blessed by God

Andrea Iannone made his debut on the Go Eleven Ducati in Superbike World Championship trim at the Jerez test. The fact that he was able to set fast lap times straight away is a godsend for the Italian.

With the signing of Andrea Iannone for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, the Go-Eleven team is sure to attract attention. During his four-year doping ban, the 34-year-old was present in the media, also due to his relationship with the well-known Italian pop singer Elodie.



"I have never felt unattainable and always remember my roots. My values are the same as those of Go Eleven. What you see from the outside is not the reality," Iannone told our colleagues at GPOne.

The Italian's roll-out with the Ducati V4R in Jerez on 31st October, on which Philipp Öttl finished 6th, 7th and 7th in the season finale just two days earlier, went very respectably. Iannone lost just 0.9 seconds on Remy Gardner's (Yamaha) best time in testing, which was indeed surprising after such a long absence.

During his ban, the winner of the 2016 Spielberg GP only trained as part of track days.



"I would say that was only possible with God's blessing. There are often things for which there is no explanation. Personally, I wouldn't have bet on such a return," said Iannone. "I got up every day, trained - everything as usual. If I had done it differently, I probably wouldn't have made it. I'm taking the good things from the Jerez test with me. But I won't be demoralised if things don't continue like this. I will work all the harder to do my best."