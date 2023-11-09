Bassani: "No results like Rea - but similar"

The new Kawasaki works rider Axel Bassani always has a light-hearted line on his lips. He wants to take the next step in his career with the Japanese manufacturer, but is aware of the difficulties involved.

"My goal was to join a works team," says Axel Bassani, who made the leap after three years in the Superbike World Championship and took over from Jonathan Rea, who fled to Yamaha. "Kawasaki is one of the best teams, if not the best. I've always watched how they work. I've always followed Jonathan too, he's a legend. I always liked Kawasaki - when I came into the World Championship, I rode a 600 for Kawasaki. This is like coming home for me, so I was very happy when Kawasaki called me. I want to ride for them, but at the same time it wasn't easy to leave the Motocorsa team. They were like family to me, but it was the right time for a change."



He added with a grin: "Now I have new goals, which I hope to achieve with Kawasaki. I'm not talking about results like Johnny - but similar."

After two days of testing with the factory team, can Bassani already describe the differences to a private team? "The atmosphere with which they work is completely different," the 24-year-old has noticed. "The private teams don't have much of a budget, you ride with what you have. If you need something in the factory team, you get it. The Ducati is a motorbike that is good for all riders. That's not the case with the Kawasaki at the moment, this bike was built for Rea. That is normal, he has won many championships. We have to improve the bike to reach a similar situation to Ducati. It will take some time, but we can do it. My first impression is good, the bike has strong sides. But we can also improve a lot."

The 2024 World Championship traditionally begins on the last weekend of February at Phillip Island in South Australia, with the official test organised by promoter Dorna on the same track on the Monday and Tuesday beforehand.



"I'm not a fast rider in tests, I use it to build a good base step by step," said Bassani, explaining his approach. "I hope to be fast enough for the top six on my first weekend. I'm not talking about a podium finish because I know that will be difficult. During the season, I hope to reach our maximum little by little."

In his three years as a Ducati privateer, the Italian has conquered six podiums and finished 9th, 7th and 6th in the World Championship - he is still missing a win. "If I can do that with Kawasaki, it would be fantastic," says Axel. "But winning is very difficult because of Alvaro, Toprak and Johnny."