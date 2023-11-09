Johnny Rea (Yamaha): "Dorna had to do something"

Andrea Locatelli became Supersport Champion in 2020 and finished 4th, 5th and 4th in the Superbike World Championship in the following three years. The podium finishes are more significant: he took four in 2021, two last year and eight this year. Only one victory is still missing.

"After the 2022 season, we brought new people into the team, and I worked very well with my crew chief Andrew Pitt in particular," said the Italian. "At the start of this season, I was very fast on Phillip Island and in Indonesia. I don't know why I found it so difficult when we came to Europe. Something had changed, we still have to find out why we lost something there. I don't have as much experience as Bautista, Toprak and Jonathan, but I have improved every year. That's why I'm very confident and believe that I can take another big step together with Yamaha."

Pitt will work as crew chief for Locatelli's new team-mate Johnny Rea in 2024, but it has not yet been revealed who will be looking after the 27-year-old.



"After three years, I also need a new adventure, a challenge," said Locatelli. "To be competitive, you need good people. If not everyone is working in line, then sometimes you have to light a new fire. We have a lot of work ahead of us this winter to improve the bike, but we also have clear ideas. During testing it is difficult to understand how the rule changes will affect us, we will see that in the first races. It won't change much for us."

Rea, who gave his first public interview as a Yamaha employee at the EICMA in Milan on Thursday, added with a grin: "Blue suits me well, it suits my eyes." And then more seriously: "Dorna had to do something, we are talking about races with production bikes. You can't just let motorbikes that cost 44,000 euros race against ones that cost 20,000 if the rules are close to series production. Now we are in an evolutionary period, I hope that we can be competitive with the R1."