Xavi Vierge (Honda): "New Fireblade completely different"

At the EICMA motorbike show, Honda ace Xavi Vierge took stock of the 2023 Superbike World Championship. What the Spaniard says about the past season and the new CBR1000RR-R.

2023 was Xavi Vierge's second season in the Superbike World Championship, and it was not a better season than the first. The Catalan finished tenth in the World Championship again, but only scored 149 points instead of 164 as a rookie. On the other hand, the 26-year-old took his first podium at the Mandalika Circuit in third place.

"The season started great with the podium in Indonesia, but after that we didn't fulfil our expectations," Vierge admitted during the paddock show at the EICMA motorbike trade fair. "Nevertheless, I'm taking a lot of positives from this season and am already looking forward to the coming one. My personal highlight was winning the Suzuka 8h, where I had never raced before."

Since the introduction of the CBR1000RR-R, Honda has only achieved five third places in the Superbike World Championship, and even the Concession and Super Concession parts, which are intended to bring the motorbikes closer together, have not changed the competitiveness of the Fireblade.

"Honda is not happy with the results, even podium places are not enough. Honda wants to win and that is the goal for all of us," emphasised Vierge. "But we are talking about the Superbike World Championship, where everyone has reached an extremely high level. I have confidence in our abilities and Honda is the best manufacturer in my opinion. We have to keep pushing to achieve our goal."

A ray of hope for the Honda aces: On Tuesday, Honda surprised everyone with the presentation of a new Triple-R, which differs from the previous model in many respects.

"The bikes are visually similar, but that's it. It's a completely different bike," said Vierge, who will probably get to know the new Honda at the Jerez test at the end of November. "We don't know that much about it yet, but intensive testing is taking place in Japan. Our biggest problem was the engine power. It is available in abundance, but we cannot utilise enough of it. That is the difference to the bikes of other manufacturers, who can utilise their power better and over the full race distance. This has been a focus and if this is improved, we can make a leap. The comments from all the Honda riders are along the same lines, from Bautista to Iker and myself. As soon as we have solved the biggest problem, we will continue to work on the bike."