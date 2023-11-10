New Locatelli chief technician has a doctorate

The mystery has been solved as to who will be Yamaha works rider Andrea Locatelli's chief technician in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Tom O'Kane has a doctorate and has already worked with MotoGP world champions Wayne Rainey and Joan Mir.

Jonathan Rea's move to Yamaha meant that the two crews within the works team were reorganised. Because Andrea Locatelli's previous chief technician, Australian Andrew Pitt, was placed at the side of the record world champion, and Phil Marron moved to BMW with Toprak Razgatlioglu, the place next to the Italian was vacant.

In the search for a new chief technician for Locatelli, team boss Paul Denning remembered Tom O'Kane, with whom he had once worked at Suzuki. Denning had taken over the management of the Japanese MotoGP team when long-time team boss Garry Taylor retired for personal reasons after the 2004 season.

"After three years with Yamaha, it was good to make a change," said Locatelli at the EICMA motorbike show. "My new chief technician is Tom O'Kane from MotoGP. I knew his name, his reputation precedes him. Having someone like him at my side could be important for my future career."

O'Kane has a long and successful history in motorsport. At the beginning of his career, the Northern Irishman worked in Kenny Roberts' 500cc team and looked after Wayne Rainey. The collaboration resulted in three consecutive world championship titles (1990-1992). O'Kane then docked with Suzuki's 500cc team, only to work for BMW for a year in 2012 when the Bavarians sympathised with his entry into the premier class. On his return to Suzuki, he worked with Sylvain Guintoli on the MotoGP test programme, which produced another world champion in Joan Mir in 2020. Since Suzuki's withdrawal, he has worked for the Yamaha test team.

O'Kane is regarded as an electronics and data recording specialist from the very beginning. The renowned chief technician wrote a doctoral thesis on the subject of riding physics.