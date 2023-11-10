Remy Gardner on SBK: Better racing and atmosphere

After one MotoGP season, Remy Gardner made a conscious decision to switch to the Superbike World Championship in 2023. The Yamaha rider talks about initial problems and how he sees the paddock of the production-based world championship today.

As Moto2 World Champion, Remy Gardner switched to MotoGP in 2022, but after a disappointing season with just 13 points from 20 races, the Australian changed his mind and reached an agreement with Yamaha to enter the 2023 Superbike World Championship. In the GRT Junior Team, he had a former Moto2 opponent as a team-mate in the form of two-time Supersport World Champion Dominique Aegerter.

Because Aegerter was used to the environment of the production-based world champions and the character of the Pirelli tyres, the Swiss rider reached a good level faster than Gardner. From the middle of the season onwards, the two rookies were more and more equal, with 163 (Aegerter) to 156 (Gardner) points.

"The change was massive. I was used to motorbikes with a stiff chassis from the GP scene, and the tyre carcass was also very stiff. Then getting on the Superbike with Pirelli tyres, which have a lot of grip but the bike is constantly moving, was a long learning curve," said Gardner, explaining his initially difficult entry into the Superbike scene. "It took me until the middle of the season to get used to it. The season opener at Phillip Island was obviously special for me, the first highlight from my point of view was at Most with third place on the grid and solid racing. From then on something started to happen. Things also went well in Portimão and then in Jerez, although the pace at the test was even better than on the race weekend. Until then, it was a long process to understand everything."

Gardner now enjoys the more relaxed atmosphere in the Superbike paddock and the open access of the fans to the paddock.

"The atmosphere in the Superbike World Championship and in MotoGP couldn't be more different. You get so close to the riders and the bikes in the paddock, which is much better than being in a grandstand away from the action," said the 25-year-old from Sydney. "As fans, it's a great experience to experience a race weekend from this perspective. It's also great for us riders because you get to interact directly with the fans. The Superbike races are better anyway, much better in fact."

Gardner will continue unchanged in the 2024 Superbike World Championship, with his team and team-mate remaining the same. At the first winter test on 31 October and 1 November in Jerez, the Australian tried out new developments for the R1 and set the fastest time of 1:38.446 minutes with a qualifier.

"I don't know what's different about the new parts. It feels like the bike has slightly better grip at maximum lean angles and you can go faster in corners," said Gardner. "We finished the first season in the top 10, the next step should be the top 5. We're working well and, with a bit of luck, that's achievable. However, the level has already been pretty high. To make it into the top ten, you have to stretch yourself. I can imagine that with riders like Iannone and Sam Lowes, who are also on powerful Ducati, it will be even more difficult. It certainly won't be any easier."