A rude awakening: Alvaro Bautista second last on Friday
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Alvaro Bautista was more aware than anyone else that his guest appearance in Malaysia would not be an easy task. "In a test you can build up a basis step by step, on a race weekend it is important to have a good feeling for the bike as quickly as possible," explained the 59-time Superbike race winner. "That's why I have no expectations regarding the results."
Obviously, he has not yet found the necessary feeling. In the first free practice session at the Sepang Circuit on Friday morning, Bautista was 3.003 seconds off the fastest time in second last place, only LCR Honda replacement rider Iker Lecuona was slower. In the second practice session in the afternoon, Alvaro improved by over two seconds from 2:02.516 minutes to 2:00.370 minutes and reduced the gap to Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) in first place to 2.547 seconds - but he still finished second last.
"I started with a basic set-up from Ducati and didn't push because it didn't suit me," said Bautista. "In the afternoon, we managed to take a step forward with the set-up, my feeling and also the lap time. But I don't feel comfortable on the bike, we have to make another step for Saturday. Nevertheless, I enjoyed the day and am happy. This bike is very different, I have to ride it differently to the Superbike. And the track is also very different from Misano, where I tested. My feeling was not as good as in Misano, which is also due to the low grip."
The two-time SBK World Champion continued: "Step by step we are improving. I can't use the rear tyre like I do on the Superbike and have to adapt my style. The MotoGP bike can't be steered so much via the rear tyre because otherwise the traction is lost. You can't make up for that afterwards and therefore lose a lot. It's a different way of riding a motorbike."
"It will be important that I improve my feeling in FP3 and then set a good lap time in qualifying," emphasised Bautista. "The sprint will be entertaining. Practices are practices, I prefer races. I followed some riders in practice, the differences are not huge. But there are three or four places where I lose a bit more. I'm confident that I can close the gap."
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780