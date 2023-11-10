A rude awakening: Alvaro Bautista second last on Friday

Alvaro Bautista was more aware than anyone else that his guest appearance in Malaysia would not be an easy task. "In a test you can build up a basis step by step, on a race weekend it is important to have a good feeling for the bike as quickly as possible," explained the 59-time Superbike race winner. "That's why I have no expectations regarding the results."

Obviously, he has not yet found the necessary feeling. In the first free practice session at the Sepang Circuit on Friday morning, Bautista was 3.003 seconds off the fastest time in second last place, only LCR Honda replacement rider Iker Lecuona was slower. In the second practice session in the afternoon, Alvaro improved by over two seconds from 2:02.516 minutes to 2:00.370 minutes and reduced the gap to Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) in first place to 2.547 seconds - but he still finished second last.

"I started with a basic set-up from Ducati and didn't push because it didn't suit me," said Bautista. "In the afternoon, we managed to take a step forward with the set-up, my feeling and also the lap time. But I don't feel comfortable on the bike, we have to make another step for Saturday. Nevertheless, I enjoyed the day and am happy. This bike is very different, I have to ride it differently to the Superbike. And the track is also very different from Misano, where I tested. My feeling was not as good as in Misano, which is also due to the low grip."

The two-time SBK World Champion continued: "Step by step we are improving. I can't use the rear tyre like I do on the Superbike and have to adapt my style. The MotoGP bike can't be steered so much via the rear tyre because otherwise the traction is lost. You can't make up for that afterwards and therefore lose a lot. It's a different way of riding a motorbike."

"It will be important that I improve my feeling in FP3 and then set a good lap time in qualifying," emphasised Bautista. "The sprint will be entertaining. Practices are practices, I prefer races. I followed some riders in practice, the differences are not huge. But there are three or four places where I lose a bit more. I'm confident that I can close the gap."

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780