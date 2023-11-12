This is how many people attended the 2023 Superbike World Championship

The 2023 Superbike World Championship was the first season since 2019 that was not affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Spectator numbers show light and shade.

Although the coronavirus pandemic was largely over in 2022, the Superbike World Championship calendar had not yet returned to its traditional format - Phillip Island was at the end of the season - and masks still had to be worn at the season opener at MotorLand Aragón. The 2019 season must therefore serve as a comparison with this year's spectator numbers.

On a positive note, the meetings in Misano and Magny-Cours, which have always attracted large numbers of spectators, were also a magnet this year. Otherwise, there were positive and less positive developments.

As before the pandemic, over 70,000 spectators came to Misano, or 70,815 to be precise, followed by the meeting in Indonesia at the Mandalika Street Circuit with 59,251 guests - although there are no comparative figures because the circuit was only added to the calendar in 2021 and will be removed after this season.

The meetings in Assen, Donington Park and the previous problem child Jerez developed positively, attracting significantly more spectators. Phillip Island and Imola, on the other hand, were disappointing. The latter was the best-attended event in 2019 and had to cope with a drop of almost 19,000 spectators.

Overall, the attendance figures are more homogeneous than in previous years; no event can be considered a failure.