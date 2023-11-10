SBK field 2024 is fixed: Puccetti team announces riders

The EICMA motorbike show in Milan is traditionally used by promoter Dorna to promote the SBK championships. Many teams, riders and sponsors come from Italy, and an entertaining programme is offered on the Paddock Show stage for five days.

Team Principal Manuel Puccetti was a guest on Friday afternoon and announced his plans for 2024: "In a few days, I will be able to confirm that we will have the same equipment as the Kawasaki factory team," revealed the Italian. "We will also have a strong rider in Tito Rabat."



The Spaniard had a measly one point to his name before the Superbike World Championship finale in Jerez. It became clear in Andalusia that it was not just down to him. There, the Puccetti team had a Kawasaki works machine at its disposal for the first time and Rabat delivered his best qualifying result of the season in 17th place. In the races, the 2014 Moto2 World Champion roared to 11th, 15th and 14th positions, thus fulfilling Puccetti's expectations.



"Before Jerez, we were 40 seconds behind the winner, then only 17," said Tito. "We made a huge step forward and showed that our potential is very high. The difference between the satellite and factory bike is massive, everything is different, the electronics and the suspension elements. If you want to be competitive, you need this package, otherwise you can't achieve anything."



The fact that he will receive the same equipment as Kawasaki factory riders Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani in 2024 is a source of euphoria for Rabat. "At 34, I have another great opportunity," he said happily. "Manuel has a very good team and I still want to win - we will provide Kawasaki with valuable information."



Will the Puccetti team also be involved in development? Kawasaki newcomer Bassani said during the Jerez test that the current ZX-10RR was built for Jonathan Rea and that some things would have to change so that other riders could also be successful with this bike.



"I believe that only minor adjustments are needed for Tito so that the bike is perfectly suited to his abilities," said Puccetti.



With the signing of Rabat, the 2024 Superbike field is complete.