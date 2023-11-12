Michael Rinaldi: "Don't complain, help"

At the end of October, the FIM presented the provisional calendar for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The season will consist of twelve race weekends and will only be held on two continents. In addition to the tried-and-tested tracks such as Assen, Donington Misano, Portimão, Aragón etc., two new European venues have been added: the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary and the Cremona Circuit in Italy. Phillip Island (Australia) will be the only circuit outside Europe.

Many of the Superbike riders such as Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) would like to see more meetings outside Europe and a denser calendar with more races in general. Motocorsa-Ducati rider Michael Rinaldi is a little more relaxed about this discussion than his colleagues and clearly sees the planning of the race calendar as the responsibility of the organisers.

"That's not my job. If they said to me, 'you're going to race in a park', then I would do it," smiled Rinaldi in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "But only one race outside of Europe is tough because it's a world championship. But I think the organisers are trying their best. As riders and part of it, we should all pull together. We will also have new tracks like Cremona. I don't want to complain, I want to help the organisers to improve certain areas of this track. I've been to Cremona a few times for training on a production bike and I can give them my opinion on the track if they ask me. Apart from that, my job is to race and if there's a race there, I'll ride it."

Before the Superbike World Championship returns to Cremona next year from 20 to 22 September, some construction work will be carried out on the track and infrastructure. Is the circuit generally suitable for Superbike races?

"We have raced in Navarra, which is also a very narrow circuit. The layout in Cremona is not bad. We mainly have to look at the camber areas, but they are already working on that. So that won't be a problem," Rinaldi is convinced and addresses another issue that the 2024 Superbike World Championship may have to deal with. "We have two or three race weekends at the same time as the MotoGP. That could mean that we have fewer spectators. For example, when we are in Barcelona, the MotoGP is racing in Portimão. But that's something that doesn't bother me, because I have a job to do - whether in front of one or 10,000 spectators."