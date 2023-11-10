Philipp Öttl (27): "I don't have to lie to myself"

German rider Philipp Öttl snapped up one of the last free places for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. "If I ride like I have in the last four events, then I belong there," says next year's Yamaha rider.

It didn't take much for the 2024 Superbike World Championship to take place without a German rider. Philipp Öttl had to give up his place at Go Eleven Ducati to Andrea Iannone despite his remarkable performances and Michael Rinaldi was given preference at Motocorsa Ducati. We will never know whether Davide Giugliano's last-minute project would have been realisable - because it was linked to Philipp.

Yamaha team boss Christophe Guyot endeavoured for weeks to secure the Bavarian's services, and in the end Andrea Dosoli, the Japanese manufacturer's road racing manager, also gave his blessing.

"It wasn't the funniest situation, but I was always relatively relaxed," Philipp told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I had fun riding my motorbike and just rode. But of course I looked at what else could be interesting apart from the World Championship. There were offers from various championships, but it is important for me to stay in the Superbike World Championship. If I ride like I have in the last four events (eleven top 10s in twelve races - the author), then I belong in the Superbike World Championship. Nevertheless, you have to remain realistic: If nothing is available and nobody really wants it, then you have to look elsewhere."

"A lot of things were interesting, including the Supersport World Championship to a certain extent," said Öttl. "But it also has to have a sporting value. Endurance would also have interested me, I still have goals there too. The last two times I rode at Le Mans, I want to win the 24-hour race one day. Or I'd like to take part in the Suzuka Eight Hours one day. The BSB would be an extremely difficult championship for me because the tracks there are so unique."

Öttl takes over from Lorenzo Baldassarri at GMT94 Yamaha, who as Supersport Vice World Champion scored only 20 points in his first Superbike year and has three twelfth places as his best finishes. The Italian is expected to return to the medium displacement category next year.

The fact that "Balda" struggled so much in the French team this year is no cause for concern for Philipp: "Everyone adapts differently. The Ducati suited me well, but I also prepared myself well. I will also prepare well for the Yamaha. That's my job as a racing rider, I have the whole day to concentrate on racing. And of course I want to prove to myself that I can do it with the Yamaha. Of course I thought that Baldassarri and Bradley Ray would struggle. I don't have to lie to myself. I had a look at the package and talked to people a lot. I wanted to know a few details from my future crew chief Manuel Cappelletti and got some answers that didn't sound too bad."

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven : Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Bradley Ray (GB)

GMT94: Philipp Öttl (D)



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie (GB), Adam Norrodin (MAL)



BMW:

ROKiT Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Tito Rabat (E)

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales (E)