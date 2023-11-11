Fiasco for Alvaro Bautista: Mistakes in qualifying & sprint

Not much more could have gone wrong for Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista in his wildcard race at Sepang on Saturday. Which is why he finished 36.5 seconds behind in the MotoGP sprint and penultimate.

As a reward for his outstanding performances in the Superbike World Championship, Ducati is giving Alvaro Bautista a wildcard start in Malaysia this weekend. The Spaniard prepared well for his first MotoGP outing in five years during two tests in Misano and amazed the Ducati organisers there with strong lap times.

However, nothing has come together so far at the Sepang International Circuit. Bautista finished Friday in second last place, qualifying and the sprint race as well.

The 59-time Superbike race winner came out of the first lap of the race 5.5 seconds behind the leader, after the second it was 23.3 seconds, the three-time world champion saw the chequered flag after ten laps in second last place and 36.5 seconds behind winner Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).

"That wasn't our best day," summarised the 38-year-old Bautista. "In FP3 I was quite competitive with used tyres, my pace was good and the feeling was better than on Friday. I ran out of petrol in qualifying, which is why my final time chase was cancelled. In the race I had a problem and the front fork starting system wouldn't activate. That's why my start was so bad. Then I struggled on the brakes, braked in the last corner on the second lap and lost contact with the riders in front of me. That was a shame, I thought I could keep up with the riders in the last group. But okay, I have to take the positives with me and will try to make a step forward on Sunday. It was fun anyway."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.