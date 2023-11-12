Bautista's confession: Reasons for the MotoGP failure

The two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) went under at his MotoGP wildcard event in Sepang. It was only after the race on Sunday that he opened up about why he was so slow.

In the Superbike World Championship, Alvaro Bautista is a force of nature and very difficult to beat in combination with the Ducati Panigale V4R, as his 59 victories and 89 podium finishes prove. However, despite two previous MotoGP tests in Misano, he was far from competitive in his wildcard outing in Sepang.

Although Alvaro likes the track in Malaysia as well as the heat and high humidity there, he went down to the surprise of many. Bautista finished Friday's practice session in second last place, as well as qualifying and the sprint race on Saturday. In the Grand Prix on Sunday, he again finished second last, but Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda), who was riding behind him, crashed and then continued. Bautista finished 53.5 seconds behind winner Enea Bastianini.

"I have to admit that I had a problem all weekend that I didn't want to accept," said Bautista on Sunday afternoon. "In the Jerez test I had a nasty crash on the Superbike and crashed on my head after a highsider from a height of three metres. Later everything was okay, but on Friday in Sepang I already felt that I had no power on the left side. I tried to deal with it and worked with the physiotherapists, but it got worse and worse. I couldn't ride the way I wanted to and I'm angry with myself for that. I could neither enjoy riding nor push."

Bautista's team had already been surprised on Friday: Because the data revealed that he was very good under braking and in right-hand corners, but lost almost a second in two left-hand corners.

"I talked myself out of it and talked about a lack of confidence, but in reality you need a lot of power on this bike when you turn in on the brakes," admitted Alvaro. "I am frustrated. Not because of the result, but because I couldn't give my maximum. 90 per cent of my problem was as described. The remaining ten per cent was my lack of confidence and the set-up. It's a shame that I couldn't capitalise on my chance. It would be nice if I could race again and then be 100 per cent physically fit."

The idea of cancelling the wildcard entry did not occur to the almost 39-year-old. "I had and have no pain, everything was okay," said Bautista. "It's just that I have no strength. I have to go home to Spain for a check-up to find out why. Maybe there's something wrong with a vertebra in my neck. In the crash, the vertebrae were compressed and the muscles overstretched, which probably has an effect on the nerve in the arm. We need to take a very close look at this, the neck is a very critical and sensitive area. Hopefully we'll get it sorted quickly so that I'm fit for the winter preparation."

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.