Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): "Mission not accomplished"

Danilo Petrucci has returned to the production-based world championship with Barni Ducati for what could be the final stage of his career. The Italian wants to complete his mission in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

Danilo Petrucci rode a decent rookie season in the 2023 Superbike World Championship, especially in the second half of the season. The Ducati rider finished seventh in the World Championship with podiums at Donington Park (Race 2) and Most (Races 1 and 2). With the experience gained this year, the 2011 Superstock 1000 runner-up is considered a potential contender for victory next year.

"The first season wasn't bad, but I'm not completely satisfied," said the popular Petrucci during his visit to the EICMA motorbike show. "I struggled at first, but the second half of the season was good with many top 5 results and a few podiums. Next year, I want to carry on like last year. Because my mission is not over yet."

The 33-year-old's 'mission' is to achieve what he has achieved in every other racing series. "Even before the start of the season, I said that I wanted to be one of the riders who had won races in the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships - I also won a stage of the Dakar Rally. So this mission is not yet accomplished, but I am confident that I can be very competitive in some races in 2024. The positive thing is that I will be riding the second season with the same team and motorbike that I have built up so much trust in."

Incidentally, Petrucci was a popular photo subject at the motorbike show. The Ducati rider was constantly being asked by visitors for an autograph or a selfie. "It's like another home race," smiled Danilo. "There are so many fans who all want to talk to you or take a photo. I always enjoy coming, even if it is quite exhausting. When you see that people are happy to see you, it gives you a good feeling."