Domi Aegerter (Yamaha): "Bautista could do better"

It was Álvaro Bautista's dream to race in the MotoGP once again, and Ducati fulfilled this wish for the two-time Superbike World Champion at the Sepang GP. The Spaniard had previously been able to test the current MotoGP Ducati twice.

But nothing went right for Bautista. On Friday he was 2.5 seconds behind, in qualifying 2 seconds and in both the sprint and main races he finished second last. The 59-time Superbike winner explained the debacle with a lack of strength in his left arm - possibly a consequence of his crash in Jerez.

For Dominique Aegerter, the 38-year-old's difficulties came as no surprise. Anyone in such a situation would have struggled, even without physical limitations.

"The level is very high in both series. It's never easy to ride a motorbike in a race that you don't know at all or have only rarely ridden," said the Swiss rider in the Yamaha GRT team. "In contrast, the opponents know their bikes inside out and have their set-up and seating position, and they are also more familiar with the tyres. You have to bear in mind that the electronics, the carbon brakes and the power are very different from the superbike. The regular riders know exactly what happens and how they have to react. Álvaro is one of the most outstanding riders in the World Superbike Championship, but he also has to be able to adapt to a different series first. Surely he could then achieve better results. Losing 2.5 seconds on Friday is a good performance in my opinion!"

Aegerter would also like to experience what happened for the Ducati rider last weekend. The two-time Supersport World Champion has known what a MotoGP bike feels like since testing the Suzuki GSX-RR in Misano in September 2022.

"My goal is to stay in the Superbike World Championship for a long time and fight at the top," emphasised Aegerter. "I had the opportunity to test a MotoGP last year. My dream would be to race in the premier class like Álvaro did in Sepang. I will work on myself and keep dreaming about it."