Danilo Petrucci: "Iannone will fight for victories"

Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone were rivals in MotoGP between 2013 and 2019, but now the two Italians will meet again as Ducati riders in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

Danilo Petrucci (33) is only ten months younger than Andrea Iannone (34), who will make his racing comeback in the 2024 Superbike World Championship after a four-year doping ban. The careers of the two Italians were already closely linked in MotoGP: Iannone rode for Pramac Racing in 2013 and 2014, Petrucci was his successor. Both also rode for the Ducati works team - Iannone in 2015 and 2016, Petrucci from 2018 to 2020.

At the Jerez test on 31 October/1 November, the 34-year-old, who had been cold for a long time, made his debut with the Ducati V4R from Go Eleven. The Italian immediately achieved fast times and was the second-best Ducati rider with a 0.9-second gap.

This came as no surprise to Petrucci, who rides for Barni Racing. "I had hardly any doubts about Andrea's speed," said the Dakar stage winner. "We've been rivals for several years and he's always been able to set fast times. So I wasn't really surprised when he was fast in the test."

Petrucci sees the long time out as a surmountable problem. "Of course, it's not a no-brainer, because he needs to gain some experience first," said the seventh-placed rider in the 2023 Superbike World Championship from his own experience. "But you have to expect him to ride at the front and fight for victories."