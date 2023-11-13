Philipp Öttl on Yamaha: Toprak and Rea as reference

"It will be interesting to see what Toprak has done in the data. Johnny Rea is also doing a lot of things right," says Philipp Öttl, who will contest the 2024 Superbike World Championship for the Yamaha team GMT94.

On 5th November, Philipp Öttl signed a contract with Frenchman Christophe Guyot's Yamaha Team GMT94 for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. The South German will make his debut on the R1 at the tests in Jerez on 24th/25th January, followed by two more days in Portimao on 29th/30th January. The equipment will then be flown to Australia, where all SBK riders will race at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 19/20 February before the 2024 season begins the following weekend.

"I'm going to Spain in mid-December and will do the first rides on the training bike," the Moto3 winner of the 2018 Valencia GP revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "It looks like I'm getting an R1 from Yamaha, so I'm very happy about this support. I will try to train as much as I can with this bike to get used to the basic character. Then I'll see how it works in the first tests - a Superbike World Championship motorbike is something completely different."

Marcel Driessen, Country Manager of Yamaha Motor Deutschland GmbH in Neuss, who has worked hard in the background on the Bavarian's behalf, is also delighted with Öttl's signing. "In 2021, when I was negotiating with the Yamaha teams GMT94 and Evan Bros for the Supersport World Championship, he was also there," recalled Philipp. "He told me that I only had to ask if I needed a training bike."

Yamaha is the same as Ducati and BMW: all the teams have access to all the data, which should make it easier for Öttl to make the switch after two years with Ducati. "The team has assured me that there will be an exchange and help, which wasn't bad at Ducati," said Öttl. "It will be interesting to see in the data what Toprak has done. Johnny Rea also does a lot of things right, otherwise he wouldn't have become world champion six times. They both do something special, but it works for their system, for their riding style. I'll see if that helps me. At Ducati it was also the case that Bautista rides differently to me or Petrucci or Rinaldi. Nevertheless, I could see that he opens the throttle extremely well in terms of timing, for example. With Rinaldi, I could see that he does a brutal amount with the rear brake. Petrucci does the same, but it looks much better in the data. The bottom line is that it has to work. When I ride the bike, I'll realise what it needs. The important thing is that we are as well sorted as possible for the first race at Phillip Island and know where we are going."