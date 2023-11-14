Nicolò Bulega (Ducati): "You're always under pressure"

Nicolò Bulega won the 2023 Supersport World Championship in outstanding style, and on his debut on the Ducati Superbike at the Jerez test, the Italian surprisingly set the second-best time. It looks as if the 24-year-old will be among the front runners at the season opener on Phillip Island.

Surprisingly, the Ducati rider himself said that he was only at 85 per cent of his lap time. A misunderstanding. "I've only ridden the V4R a few times and haven't been able to try out much so far. Even at the Jerez test, the weather was only good on one afternoon. So it's normal if I'm only at 80 or 85 per cent," explained Bulega. "I still need a lot of kilometres on this bike to understand the characteristics and DNA of the V4 Ducati. There are no similarities to the V2. However, the first contact with the factory bike was great."

While Bulega was an appendage of the official Aruba.it Ducati team in the Supersport World Championship, he is under special scrutiny as a factory rider in the Superbike World Championship and is subject to greater expectations. "If you want to be a works rider, you have to be able to cope with the pressure. High expectations are normal in our sport. As a rider, you're always under pressure and that's why I let it bounce off me," said Bulega, who will, however, enjoy puppy protection as a team-mate of world champion Álvaro Bautista. "Álvaro is the fastest Ducati rider, so I will be able to learn a lot from him. If I can ride the V4R at some point like I did the V2 recently, I'm sure I'll do well. At the moment, I'm just trying to have fun on the bike."